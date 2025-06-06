Maxwell Anderson Trial: Jury to continue deliberations in the Sade Robinson murder case

MILWAUKEE — Jurors will return to court Friday to continue deliberating in the trial of Maxwell Anderson, the man accused of killing and dismembering 19-year-old Sade Robinson last year after a first date.

Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilation of a corpse, hiding a corpse and arson.

Court is expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. TMJ4 will provide coverage online and on-air if a verdict is reached.

On Thursday, both the prosecution and defense rested their cases. The defense rested its case without calling any witnesses to the stand, meaning Anderson will not testify. The defense also made a motion to dismiss all charges in the case, which the judge denied.

Day 8 of the trial also wrapped up with jury instructions and jury deliberations, which lasted until 5 p.m. and will resume Friday.

