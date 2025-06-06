MILWAUKEE — Outside the courthouse, the defense attorney for Maxwell Anderson pushed back on claims about how quickly the jury returned a guilty verdict, after deliberations lasted under an hour on Friday.

READ ALSO: Jury finds Maxwell Anderson guilty on all counts in homicide of Sade Robinson

"Everybody had the night to think about things. They've been sitting through a two-week trial. It's quick in the sense that they deliberated for a short period of time, but the trial has lasted two weeks,” Cotton explained. “It shouldn't take people days and days and days to sort of know where they stand once they've been presented with this kind of evidence.”

TMJ4

Cotton emphasized that he was not surprised by the testimony presented in court, saying it aligned with the defense’s expectations and that it wasn’t anything “totally unexpected.”

He also doubled down on the defense’s strategy of using the drugs found in Robinson’s apartment to create reasonable doubt among jurors by suggesting someone involved in the narcotics trade could have been responsible for her death.

“I think it's important that the jury be given all the evidence the judge had talked about early on,” Cotton said. “Part of their job is to determine the truth, and so they should be presented with all relevant evidence and do what they will with it. Obviously, they didn't find that to be a particularly meaningful point, and we respect that.”

Watch: Defense attorney Anthony Cotton responds to guilty verdict in Maxwell Anderson trial

Maxwell Anderson’s attorney reacts to guilty verdict

When asked why Anderson did not take the stand, Cotton explained that it was a personal choice and emphasized some of the risks it could have posed for the defense.

“That's a personal decision for him. I think there are a lot of reasons why somebody wouldn't take the stand,” Cotton explained. “I still think, even though I know it's a guilty verdict, there would have been a lot of problems potentially. With taking the stand, you get cross-examined. So I respect that.”

READ ALSO: Defense attorney for man accused in Sade Robinson case speaks out about death threats

Cotton said he has not spoken with Anderson’s family yet, who were not in court on Friday.

“I haven't talked to them yet, but I've texted with his father. They're sad. Max is holding up okay. They keep a close eye on him, and here I just saw him, and he'll be there for sentencing,” Cotton said.

The attorney also shared his condolences with Robinson's family, emphasizing his previous comments made during opening statements.

“Same thing I said in an opening statement to them. It's unbelievable what happened to their daughter. My heart goes out to them. Can't imagine what they're going through,” Cotton said.

When asked if he was relieved the trial was over, he explained there was some relief — however, that comes with the end of any trial. He also spoke about the death threats he received.

“I mean, there's a sense of relief whenever you're done with any trial, and certainly the threats weren’t a good thing. It's something you have to deal with,” Cotton explained.

Anderson will be back in court for sentencing on Aug. 15 at 10 a.m.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip