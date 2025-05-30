'It is uncalled for': Defense attorney for man accused in Sade Robinson case speaks out about death threats

MILWAUKEE — The defense attorney for the man accused of killing and dismembering Sade Robinson last year says he’s received death threats in connection with the case.

In an emailed statement Friday, attorney Anthony Cotton said the threats are “unacceptable.”

READ ALSO: Trial resumes for man accused in Sade Robinson murder case

“I understand that people have strong feelings about this case. I sympathize with that, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this tragedy,” Cotton said. “But it is uncalled for and unacceptable to threaten anyone for doing what the Constitution demands—providing a defense in even the hardest of cases.”

The trial has captured nationwide attention as prosecutors review surveillance video, photos, and hear witness testimony in the murder case.

It's unclear if any arrests have been made regarding the threats.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel MJS Anderson, nws, adp, 1- Defense attorney Anthony Cotton gives opening statement in the trial of Maxwell Anderson on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 in the second day of the trial at Milwaukee County court house. Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilation of a corpse, and arson in the death of Sade Carleena Robinson. Angela Peterson/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Education background

Cotton was born and raised in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and attended Catholic Memorial High School. He went on to study at UW–Madison and Marquette University Law School.

Experience:

Cotton joined Kuchler & Cotton immediately after graduating from law school in 2005. According to the firm’s website, he has spent much of his career representing “the underdog and the voiceless," according to the firm's website.

His first trial—right out of law school—was a homicide case in Jefferson County. The client was found not guilty, according to the website.



The firm has handled many high-profile and challenging cases. Cotton represented Morgan Geyser, one of the defendants in the Slender Man stabbing case in Waukesha County.

TMJ4 Morgan Geyser in court.

Geyser was approved for conditional release from a mental institution on March 6, 2025.

“She’s very happy, very relieved to be able to move on to the next phase in her life,” Cotton said in March, after a judge upheld her release despite a petition from the institution to block it.

About Kuchler & Cotton

The firm handles a wide range of criminal cases, including:



Drug charges

DUI/DWI

Sex crimes, including child sex offenses

Child abuse and neglect

Homicide, including child homicide

Internet crimes

Domestic abuse

Parole and probation violations

Witness testimony continued Friday in Maxwell Anderson’s trial. Watch live here.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip