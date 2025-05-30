'It is uncalled for': Defense attorney for man accused in Sade Robinson case speaks out about death threats

MILWAUKEE — The defense attorney for the man accused of killing and dismembering Sade Robinson last year says he’s received death threats in connection with the case.
In an emailed statement Friday, attorney Anthony Cotton said the threats are “unacceptable.”
“I understand that people have strong feelings about this case. I sympathize with that, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this tragedy,” Cotton said. “But it is uncalled for and unacceptable to threaten anyone for doing what the Constitution demands—providing a defense in even the hardest of cases.”
The trial has captured nationwide attention as prosecutors review surveillance video, photos, and hear witness testimony in the murder case.
It's unclear if any arrests have been made regarding the threats.
Education background
Cotton was born and raised in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and attended Catholic Memorial High School. He went on to study at UW–Madison and Marquette University Law School.
Experience:
Cotton joined Kuchler & Cotton immediately after graduating from law school in 2005. According to the firm’s website, he has spent much of his career representing “the underdog and the voiceless," according to the firm's website.
His first trial—right out of law school—was a homicide case in Jefferson County. The client was found not guilty, according to the website.
The firm has handled many high-profile and challenging cases. Cotton represented Morgan Geyser, one of the defendants in the Slender Man stabbing case in Waukesha County.
Geyser was approved for conditional release from a mental institution on March 6, 2025.
“She’s very happy, very relieved to be able to move on to the next phase in her life,” Cotton said in March, after a judge upheld her release despite a petition from the institution to block it.
About Kuchler & Cotton
The firm handles a wide range of criminal cases, including:
- Drug charges
- DUI/DWI
- Sex crimes, including child sex offenses
- Child abuse and neglect
- Homicide, including child homicide
- Internet crimes
- Domestic abuse
- Parole and probation violations
