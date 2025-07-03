'This Changed My Life!': Community rallies to help Milwaukee mother recovering from devastating crash

MILWAUKEE — After sharing the story of a Milwaukee mother struggling to recover from a serious accident, viewers donated nearly $5,000 and essential medical equipment to help her healing journey.

When TMJ4 first visited Melantha Gill's home weeks ago, she was confined to her bed after being hit by a car near 20th and Fond du Lac. Multiple surgeries later, she was struggling physically, emotionally, and financially.

"This is like one of the hardest things I ever had to do," Gill said during the initial interview.

Without proper medical equipment, her recovery was severely limited.

"I've been calling around to all the insurance to get a walker, a sit-down walker, and I don't have that," she explained with a sigh. "It's a lot."

After our story aired, the community responded with remarkable generosity. Viewers donated nearly $5,000, exceeding her GoFundMe goal. They also provided exactly what she needed most: a walker and a shower chair.

"God is good," Gill said when presented with the donations.

The medical equipment has already made a significant difference in her daily life.

"It helps, it helped for the children, it helped for my bills, it helped for my peace of mind," Gill said.

One of the donated items came from a viewer who also lives with leg injuries and understood the importance of mobility.

"It helped me so much, this one little chair changed so much, it made one little thing a little easier," Gill said.

While Gill can now take a few steps on her own, she still needs a temporary ramp for her front steps to fully regain her independence.

She expressed deep gratitude to everyone who contributed to her recovery.

"I wanna thank you! Because if you wouldn't have called me this would've never happened. It took one person to believe and be like, 'I got you,'" Gill said.

Despite the challenges ahead, Gill remains optimistic and determined.

"I'm gonna be alright, I'm a soldier," she said, raising her arms to make a muscle.

Gill plans to pay forward the kindness she's received by helping others once she recovers.

