‘Third time it’s happened’: Residents push for change after car crashes through store, injures woman

MILWAUKEE — A 33-year-old woman is recovering after a car crashed into a north side appliance store Friday afternoon, Milwaukee police said.

Police say the crash happened at about 2:46 p.m. Jan. 2 near West Fond Du Lac Avenue and West Capitol Drive.

Surveillance video shows a vehicle plowing through the front of Juliancito Ferrer Appliances.

Police said the driver was trying to avoid a collision with another vehicle that failed to yield, causing the driver to swerve into the business, striking a 33-year-old employee inside.

The woman suffered nonfatal injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The driver was not hurt.

Juan Rodriguez, the store’s manager, said it’s the third time in recent years a vehicle has crashed into the business.

“This is the third time it’s happened. This light is very dangerous — maybe the city should do something,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez noted the crash happened close to a bus stop where people were waiting at the time.

Data from Wisconsin Community Maps shows that in 2025, 15 people were injured in traffic collisions on that single block.

Beckly Ayuk, who works near the intersection and often takes the bus there, said reckless driving is common in the area.

“People drive so recklessly… they don’t respect the lights,” Ayuk said.

"My life doesn’t just depend on me, it depends on other people too."

Rodriguez said once repairs are completed, he plans to contact the city to ask for safety improvements to protect the corner.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

