MILWAUKEE — A car crashed through the front of an appliance store at the intersection of Fond du Lac and Capitol in Milwaukee Friday afternoon, leaving a massive hole in the building and injuring at least one person.

The crash happened around 3 p.m., according to the store manager. Surveillance video from the business shows the car speeding through the front of the building.

An employee who was cleaning inside the store was injured and taken to the hospital, the manager told TMJ4.

Watch: Car crashes through Milwaukee appliance store

Car crashes into appliance store

The driver appears to be okay, though details about the crash remain unclear.

The impact left car parts and glass scattered across the scene. A tow truck removed the vehicle about an hour after the crash occurred.

The store now faces cleanup and repairs to damaged appliances as they start the new year.

Milwaukee Police and Milwaukee Fire Department have not yet released additional information about the incident.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip