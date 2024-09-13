'They need to be held accountable': Family and friends march to alley where three men were attacked by teens

Three teenagers could face felony aggravated assault charges after they allegedly attacked three adults in Milwaukee Wednesday afternoon.

Family and friends of the victims gathered at Bradley Tech High School Thursday afternoon, then marched to the alley where the attack occurred.

The attack happened around 4 p.m. on the 700 block of S. 1st St., according to a news release from the Milwaukee Police Department.

Watch: Family and friends march to alley where three men were attacked by teens

Family and friends march to alley where three men were attacked by teens

"It's very, very frustrating, and it eats at me," Jesus Andino said.

TMJ4 News Jesus Andino said, “it’s very frustrating.” His dad was one of the men attacked.

Jesus Andino said his father, Jessie Andino, and cousin, Freddie Vega, were attacked by teens in broad daylight.

"Yeah, they're kids, but they need to be held accountable because these are older kids. They know right from wrong," Jesus said.

Witnesses said the teens are from nearby Bradley Tech High School.

"Most of these kids, ya know, they get a slap on the wrist, or there's a lack of accountability or a lack of a support system. And it starts at home," Freddie Vega’s stepson, Felipe Martinez, explained.

TMJ4 News Felipe Martinez tells TMJ4 News his dad and uncle were attacked by a group of juveniles in Walker's Point on 9/11/24.

"MPS is aware of an incident that occurred in the community yesterday involving a group of teenagers. This incident did not happen at an MPS school or on MPS property," a district spokesperson said in a statement sent to TMJ4 News.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson also released a statement.

"I am appalled by the actions of the young people involved in yesterday’s assaults in the Bradley Tech neighborhood. The attack on the victims was without any conceivable justification," the mayor said. "It is also well past time for the restoration of police officers at schools. I ask MPS to address this with urgency."

"That would not necessarily have stopped this from happening. It might have. There might have been information. Maybe somebody would have told an SRO officer that these students were thinking of doing something—that's a possibility," MPS Board Member Henry Leonard said.

TMJ4 News Henry Leonard with MPS says the attack on the men in Walker Point makes him sick.

TMJ4 spoke with Leonard Thursday afternoon about the horrific incident. He said, “I felt sick. I did. I mean it just sorta blew me away like no no no.”

Leonard said there is no update on the possibility of having SROs in MPS.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip