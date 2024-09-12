Three teenagers arrested after 'inhumane' assault on adults; victim's son calls for accountability

MILWAUKEE — MILWAUKEE — Three teenagers could face felony aggravated assault charges after they allegedly attacked three adults in Milwaukee Wednesday afternoon.

The attack happened at about 4 p.m. on the 700 block of S. 1st St., according to a news release from the Milwaukee Police Department.

According to police, a group of juveniles attacked the three victims, who are 63, 62, and 53 years of age. The 63-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Both the 62-year-old and 53-year-old were treated at the scene.

Two 14-year-old boys and one 15-year-old boy were arrested in the attack. Police say they are referring charges of felony aggravated assault "due to the egregiousness of this incident." Additional suspects are still being sought, and the investigation is still active.

Police are looking for help in identifying the other people involved in the attack, including witnesses.

"Those that cause harm to others in our community shall be held accountable," the news release says. "This behavior is not just unacceptable, it is inhumane. Violence is never appropriate conflict resolution."

TMJ4 News is aware of video circulating of the incident and is working to obtain permission to share it. Check back often for updates on this developing story.

TM4's Ryan Jenkins spoke with Felipe Martinez, who said it was his father and uncle who were attacked.

TMJ4 News Felipe Martinez tells TMJ4 News his dad and uncle were attacked by a group of juveniles in Walker's Point on 9/11/24.

Jenkins and Martinez watched the video of the attack together inside of Martinez's barbershop in the Walker's Point neighborhood.

"Kids were jumping on cars or something like that and my uncle intervened to get them to move around or get away from it and that's when they kind of ganged up on the two," said Martinez when asked about what happened leading up to the attack.

Martinez said two of the men attacked were Freddie Vega, Martinez's step-dad, and Jessie Andino, Vega's uncle.

"They grew up together. They're best friends," said Martinez.

Martinez said both of the men were treated, and Freddie was taken to the hospital but is at home recovering now.

"Just know that he's not really in good shape. The only good thing about it is that he didn't have to have surgery. That was their fear," he said about Freddie Vega.

As they now recover, Martinez and his family are calling for accountability and solutions.

"They're concerned about retaliation over solutions," Martinez said.

Witnesses say the juveniles involved in this attack are students at Bradley Tech High School. TMJ4 News asked Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) about the incident.

"MPS is aware of an incident that happened in the community yesterday involving a group of teenagers. This incident did not occur at an MPS school or on MPS property," a district spokesperson said in a statement sent to TMJ4 News.

The statement also said police are investigating "threatening messages shared online about one of our schools."

"The safety of students and staff is the number one priority of the district. The district follows policies and procedures to address concerns that could impact safety or the learning environment," the statement read.

As police seek additional suspects, anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360. Or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

Milwaukee's Mayor, Cavalier Johnson, also released a statement.

"I am appalled by the actions of the young people involved in yesterday’s assaults in the Bradley Tech neighborhood. The attack on the victims was without any conceivable justification," the Mayor said. "It is also well past time for the restoration of police officers at schools. I ask MPS to address this with urgency.”

The Mayor also said the teenagers responsible for the attack must be held strictly accountable.

