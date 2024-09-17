'A savage beating' Judge orders teen to stay in custody after allegedly attacking two elderly men

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A 15-year-old will remain in custody after making his first appearance in Milwaukee County Juvenile Court Tuesday afternoon.

No cameras were allowed in the courtroom, but TMJ4's Jenna Rae sat in on the hearing.

The 15-year-old, two 14-year-olds, and a 16-year-old are criminally charged for allegedly beating up three other people, two of whom are elderly.

The teenagers are not being named because they're not being charged as adults. Some details involving the teenagers are also redacted or not made public because of Wisconsin state law.

The incident, which was caught on video, happened last week a few blocks from Bradley Tech High School on Milwaukee's south side.

It is not known what the 15-year-old is actually charged with since the case is sealed. A juvenile court judge said it's not public information right now because the teen has no prior charges.

TMJ4 talked to the mother of one of the 14-year-old's Monday. That teenager is charged with elderly abuse.

A 16-year-old is also charged with elderly abuse, battery, and possession of THC.

We tried talking to the 16-year-old's mother Tuesday morning through their doorbell camera. She was at work and unable to talk on camera.

Watch: Judge orders teen to stay in custody after allegedly attacking two elderly men

Judge orders teen to stay in custody after allegedly attacking two elderly men

For the 15-year-old in court Tuesday, he was the first teenager in this case to be seen by a judge. The judge called the incident a "particularly heinous attack."

The judge ordered the teen's school records to be released and for him to stay in custody, given the alleged assault happened just last week. She also said the testimony heard from children's services and the teen's mother about the teen having no prior history doesn't mean there isn't a substantial risk of physical harm in the community.

The judge also referred to the incident as what sounded like a "savage beating."

The teen's mother, who was on Zoom for the court hearing, said she's sorry this happened and that her son's not the type of kid who would do this.

When the 15-year-old was escorted back into custody with sheriff's deputies, you could hear him screaming, upset with the judge's decision.

One of the 14-year-olds and the 16-year-old will be seen by a judge Wednesday.

The other 14-year-old will be in court Thursday.

TMJ4 will be there.

