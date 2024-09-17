'All those kids know better': Mom of elderly assault suspect speaks out and apologizes to victims

MILWAUKEE — A parent is speaking out after a brutal attack that shocked the community in the Walker's Point neighborhood on September 11th.

Four teenagers are now charged in the beating of three men, two of whom are elderly.

The incident occurred in an alley near Bradley Tech High School.

“Nobody wants to see their kid in jail. But if you do the crime, you gotta do the time,” said Primrose Hibbler, the mother of one of the suspects.

Hibbler said her 14-year-old son was charged after the attack. TMJ4 is not identifying the teen because he was not charged as an adult.

“All of it is disturbing to me,” Hibbler said.

Watch: Mom of elderly assault suspect speaks out and apologizes to victims

Milwaukee mom apologizes after son charged in brutal attack

Witnesses told TMJ4 that all of the teens involved are students at Bradley Tech High School.

"All those kids know better. You know better. You’re 14, 15, 16…you know better,” Hibbler said.

The Milwaukee Police Department called the attack “inhumane.” It left Jessie Andino and Freddie Vega injured.

Hibbler extended an apology to the victims’ families.

“I would tell them I’m really sorry. I’m not a bad mother. I didn’t raise my son to be like this. I’m sorry if they’re upset. They have the right to be upset. I would be too,” she said.

Hibbler's son is charged with one count of physical abuse of an elder person.

“You shouldn’t have done anything. You shouldn’t have touched him. You should have just stayed out of the way, and he should have come home because he was already on an ankle monitor,” she explained.

Her son will appear in court on Wednesday morning.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip