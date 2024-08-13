The voice and heartbeat of Milwaukee: Remembering Keyon Jackson-Malone

MILWAUKEE — Keyon Jackson Malone was more than just a name in Milwaukee; he was the heartbeat of his community.

A man who cherished every corner of Atkinson Park, he wasn’t content with just enjoying its beauty—he transformed it into a place of hope by establishing a food pantry that nourished not only stomachs but also souls.

To his neighbors, Keyon wasn’t just a radio personality; he was the embodiment of what everyone in Milwaukee aspired to be.

Tuesday, the atmosphere at WNOV is heavy with sorrow, the weight of loss pressing down on the airwaves.

"My heart is hurting," a caller’s voice breaks through with grief.

Callers and coworkers alike are mourning the passing of a friend who was more like family.

"That man show brought so many people together. This is a terrible loss," another caller laments, their voice filled with the anguish shared by an entire community.

Keyon Jackson Malone wasn’t just a community advocate and radio host; he was a force of nature. On his show, "The Man Show," he didn’t just speak—he uplifted, inspired, and rallied a city to stand together.

"He had this unforgettable scratchy voice. It was so distinctive," recalls Michelle Bryant, his co-host.

Today, the WNOV studio feels incomplete. A microphone sits abandoned at the desk. Yet, Keyon’s presence is felt at the station.

"There are two things Keyon loved deeply: his community and his family," today’s radio host reflects, their voice heavy with the weight of those words.

Keyon’s journey began at Marshall High School, where his passion for radio was ignited. Starting as an intern at WNOV, he soaked up every bit of knowledge and found his voice.

"He brought real people into the studio to face real issues, always infusing humanity into every conversation," Michelle Bryant shares.

In and out of the radio station, Keyon’s personality was larger than life.

"Keyon entered a room like a mirror, forcing you to reflect on yourself. He didn’t just talk about the community; he lived it, breathed it," says Michelle Bryant.

With a smile that could light up the darkest days, a blunt personality and a heart that beat with love for his community, Keyon used his influence to create lasting change. He didn’t just talk about helping—he got his hands dirty, starting a food pantry in the very neighborhood he held dear.

"That food pantry was his heart and soul. He was boots on the ground, hands in the dirt, making a real difference," says his friend Kwabena Nixon, his voice filled with pride and sorrow.

Those who knew Keyon describe him as selfless, resilient, and fiercely determined to make Milwaukee a better place.

"If you really look at Keyon Jackson Malone’s life, you’ll see a man who earned his wings and commanded respect," says Andre Lee Ellis, another friend who admired Keyon’s unwavering spirit.

Though the community is deep in mourning, one thing is certain: Keyon Jackson Malone will not be forgotten.

"He had such class and style. No one could wear a hat like Keyon," Lee Ellis adds.

Beyond the radio waves, Keyon was a violence prevention interrupter with 414 Life, dedicating himself to stopping crime and violence in his community—a testament to his commitment to making Milwaukee safer for everyone.

"The way he brought people together, people who wouldn’t normally sit in the same room, and made them respect one another—that’s one of the things I’ll miss most about him," says Bryant.

"Look at what he did, watch how he did it, understand why he did it, and let’s go out there and replicate it," Nixon urges, determined to keep Keyon’s legacy alive.

Keyon’s passion for mobilizing voters continues to resonate even today, as the station’s broadcast carries a message that would make him proud.

"Today is election day, and if you want to honor Keyon, go out there and vote," the WNOV radio host declares, a fitting tribute to a man who lived to empower his community.

