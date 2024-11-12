The Milwaukee Christmas Tree will be harvested today

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s annual Christmas tree harvest is happening today, kicking off the city's holiday season with some extra sparkle and tradition!

This year marks the 111th year of Milwaukee's Christmas tree lighting—a legacy that ranks just behind New York City’s!

The star of the show is a grand, 64-foot Colorado Blue Spruce, generously donated by the Yeager family. After today’s harvest, this towering beauty will travel in style with a Milwaukee Police Department escort to its new home outside Fiserv Forum.

TMJ4 News This year, the Yeager family will donate the Milwaukee Christmas Tree to the city!

Milwaukee's very own styling guru, David Caruso, is stepping in to help bring this holiday icon to life, crafting the tree’s look with flair and festivity. And thanks to We Energies, the lights will twinkle from Dec. 5 onward, with the grand lighting ceremony open for all to enjoy.

In a unique Milwaukee twist, Black Husky Brewing will also take a few boughs from the tree to create a limited-edition holiday beer! Proceeds will benefit the Milwaukee Urban Forestry Fund, blending holiday cheer with a good cause.

Black Husky Brewing

Last year, the 2023 Christmas Tree, standing at 38 feet tall, was donated by the Blue family. TMJ4's Sydni Eure spoke to the family last year, about what it meant to them.

"The previous owner planted both these trees for him and his brother," tree donor, Denise Blue, said. "He's a twin and his brother died in the military."

TMJ4 NEWS Tree Donors Denise and Alonzo give one final goodbye to their tree.



When Denise Blue, the current homeowner bought the home in 2001, she had no idea these trees would end up meaning so much to her and her family.

"It's so ironic that I'm a twin and also a veteran," Blue said. "So there's some kind of value behind it, so like I don't want my trees to go but right now for the city of Milwaukee, a donation, I'm doing it."

Blue said her nephew Alonzo Miller Jr. brought the idea to donate the tree to her.

Get ready to bask in the holiday glow, sip a brew, and celebrate Milwaukee’s long-running tradition of festive spirit!

