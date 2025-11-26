Thanksgiving travelers discuss holiday travel and weather

MILWAUKEE — U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's recent suggestion that Americans should "dress a little better" when flying has sparked conversations among Thanksgiving travelers at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

Duffy encouraged passengers to avoid wearing slippers or pajamas on flights this week.

"I'm a little disappointed some people go way too casual," traveler, Paul Decker said.

Nicole Reid, who flew to Milwaukee from Huntsville, Alabama, found middle ground in the debate.

"Now I 100 percent agree. No slippers. No pajamas. But we should be comfortable," Reid said.

That sentiment appears common among travelers at Milwaukee Mitchell, where passengers shared stories of extreme casual dress they've witnessed at airports.

"We one time saw somebody at O'Hare in a robe, a full bathrobe," said Erin, traveling with Andy. "And gym shorts and slippers. And we were appalled."

Whether you’re dressed in sweats or jeans, it’s the holiday ahead of us that travelers care most about.

"This is the holiday we should really be celebrating," Decker said.

The former Waukesha County Board chair expressed gratitude for many aspects of American life during the Thanksgiving season.

"As Americans, we should be thankful for what we have, where we live and the liberties we share," Decker said.

He also praised Milwaukee's airport for its convenience and accessibility.

"Hartland to here is a strict half hour. Easy to park, easy to get in and out of. We're blessed, we really are in Milwaukee. And we should be thankful for that as well," Decker said.

For some travelers, returning home for the holiday means embracing Wisconsin's winter weather.

"This is home for me, so anytime I get an opportunity to come home, I do," Reid said.

When asked about returning to Milwaukee with snow flurries in the forecast, Reid said she was happy to see the wintry mix.

"I'm actually looking forward to it. I didn't want to say it out loud, but as long as it goes away real fast. I'm looking forward to seeing a little snow. I haven't seen snow in a while," Reid said.

