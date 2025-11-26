MILWAUKEE — Loading up the car with all the ingredients for the Thanksgiving feast has become a careful balancing act for many families this year, as shoppers weigh tradition against their budgets.

Thanksgiving shoppers share how to save for the holiday feast

Candy Huffman is among those adjusting their holiday plans due to rising costs.

"This year, I didn't invite as many people over, like I usually do, because I wasn't able to afford all the food, so I just invited a few over," Huffman said.

Michael Hoerig, who is retired, feels the impact of higher prices across the board.

"Everything's higher, everywhere, not just food— everything, it hurts. I'm retired, so it hurts me even more," Hoerig said.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation , this year's Thanksgiving dinner will cost about $55 for 10 people, down 5% from last year.

Several grocery chains are offering Thanksgiving meal bundles to help families save money.

Aldi is offering a meal deal that feeds 10 people for $40. Piggly Wiggly and Walmart also have meal bundles that cover a list of ingredients feeding 10 people for under $40. Kroger has a "Freshgiving" meal bundle to feed a family of 10 for less than $4.75 per person.

The best way to save money is to come prepared, shoppers advise.

"Make yourself a list and stick by it," Huffman said.

For those whose budgets don't allow for grocery shopping, several community organizations are serving free meals on Thanksgiving Day.

Repairers of the Breach will offer to-go Thanksgiving meals for anyone in need from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.

Northcott Neighborhood House is serving a sit-down Thanksgiving meal for up to 500 people from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

Dream Team United WI will have a free feast 12 p.m. to 3 p.m Thursday.

