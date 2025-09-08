Teen to be charged as adult in death of 68-year-old South Milwaukee woman

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A 15-year-old accused in the death of a 68-year-old South Milwaukee woman will be charged as an adult, the Milwaukee County Clerk of Court confirmed to TMJ4 News.

The teenager is being held at the juvenile detention center while the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office prepares to issue formal charges.

South Milwaukee police and fire departments responded to a home on Oak Street on Aug. 27 after receiving reports of a woman who was not breathing and had no pulse. The 68-year-old woman was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Police confirmed the teen and the victim were related but did not disclose the exact nature of their relationship or additional details about the case.

The 15-year-old is scheduled for a 8:30 a.m. hearing Monday.

