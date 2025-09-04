15-year-old arrested in South Milwaukee homicide case

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A 15-year-old is facing homicide charges after a woman was allegedly strangled in a South Milwaukee residence last week.

According to the South Milwaukee Police Department, the 68-year-old was found pulseless and not breathing in a home in the 1700 block of Oak Street on Aug. 27. She succumbed to her injuries on Sunday at a local hospital.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy, and the preliminary findings showed injuries to the woman's neck "consistent with strangulation."

An investigation led to the arrest of a 15-year-old male on Wednesday. The teen is related to the victim, according to authorities.

This case will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

