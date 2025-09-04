15-year-old arrested in South Milwaukee homicide case

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A 15-year-old is facing homicide charges after a woman was allegedly strangled in a South Milwaukee residence last week.
According to the South Milwaukee Police Department, the 68-year-old was found pulseless and not breathing in a home in the 1700 block of Oak Street on Aug. 27. She succumbed to her injuries on Sunday at a local hospital.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy, and the preliminary findings showed injuries to the woman's neck "consistent with strangulation."
An investigation led to the arrest of a 15-year-old male on Wednesday. The teen is related to the victim, according to authorities.
This case will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.