Teen hospitalized in shooting and 18-year-old taken into custody Saturday night

MILWAUKEE — A 14-year-old was shot and severely injured Saturday night on the 3300 block of N. 21st St.

The shooting happened at about 9:15 p.m. and an 18-year-old was arrested, according to a release by the Milwaukee Police Department.

Paramedics took the 14-year-old to the hospital to treat their injuries.

MPD is investigating what led up to the shooting and referred charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

