14-year-old killed Saturday honored at vigil for victims of homicide; Mom urges action against gun violence

MILWAUKEE — Kamid Everett is heartbroken after her 14-year-old son, Bryant Triplett, was killed in a shooting on Saturday night near 21st and Concordia.

Milwaukee police said Triplett was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Police also arrested an 18-year-old.

As MPD investigates what led up to the shooting, Everett said it was the result of a "careless mistake" by a friend.

"My son was 14. He didn’t even make 15," Everett said through tears. “I was just having a conversation about gun violence here, not knowing 48 hours later it was going to be my son.”

Kamid Everett Bryant Triplett

Bryant was the typical 14-year-old. Everett said he was passionate about cooking, playing video games, and spending time with family.

"He used to always tell me, 'Momma, I’m gonna get you a house; make sure you get everything you need because you deserve it,'" Everett cried.

"And now, he’s gone."

Kamid Everett Bryant Triplett

Everett’s pain was shared by many at the annual Candlelight Vigil for Victims of Homicides, held Sunday night at Ephesians Missionary Baptist Church.

The event brought together family, friends, and elected officials to honor Bryant and the 147 other homicide victims in Milwaukee so far this year.

The vigil included a reading of the names of those lost to violence, with each name accompanied by a candle.

TMJ4 News

"I lost my only sister, my big sister, and I’m hurting. But for a mother to lose their child, it’s unimaginable,” one mourner said.

Kewannee Allen, who lost her son Amareon Allen three years ago, attended the vigil as well. She now runs a foundation in her son’s name to support families affected by violence.

"To know I’m not the only mother going through this, trying to get justice and keep our kids’ names alive, it helps," Allen said.

TMJ4 News Kewannee Allen

Triplett's name was the last to be read.

As of Friday, 18 people under the age of 18 have been shot and killed in Milwaukee so far this year, not including Triplett, according to Milwaukee police.

As Everett grieves, she’s urging other parents to take steps to prevent further violence.

"Parents, please take these guns, throw them in the garbage, or give them to the police," she said. "I felt the parents' hurt before, but now it hits home."

