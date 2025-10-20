Teen driving safety goes beyond parallel parking at Milwaukee driving school

At Easy Method Driving School in Milwaukee, the lessons extend far beyond mastering three-point turns and parallel parking. For instructor Scott Banks, teaching responsibility and awareness could be key to keeping teenagers safe on the road.

"What we've been dealing with is a lot of people learning from different family members who may or may not be teaching them the right way," Banks said.

Fatal crashes involving young drivers remain a significant concern statewide. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, teen drivers are still among the most likely to be involved in serious crashes. Safety advocates are urging families to talk to teens, limit passengers, and have open conversations about distracted driving and safety.

Banks, who serves as both manager and instructor at Easy Method Driving School, emphasizes that patience is crucial when teaching young drivers.

"Patience, patience, patience. We try to teach that, because they are watching their parents drive and others drive, and it's so impatient," Banks said.

The instructor believes the habits formed during driver training will shape how the next generation drives for life. He stresses that driving instructors focus on simple but critical safety measures like wearing seatbelts, keeping phones down, and managing emotions behind the wheel.

"Make sure your child is first mature enough to handle a vehicle, because not everyone is. Some kids mature faster than others," Banks said.

For Banks, Teen Driver Safety Week represents more than just annual awareness — it's a year-round mission. He wants teens to build confidence, not fear, and calls on parents to have difficult conversations about road safety before tickets or crashes occur.

"I want to be safe when I'm driving in my personal car, and the only way I can do that is by making sure those I teach are doing it the safe way as well," Banks said.

When asked what message he would give parents who might underestimate the importance of structured driver training, Banks offered this advice:

"I would say, remember your student or child hasn't been driving as long as you have. Don't expect them to do the same things you've done because you've been driving for years. Be patient with them. Teach them the right way to do things because you want them to come home," Banks said.

Milwaukee Public Schools has partnered with Easy Method to assist low-income families who want to get started with driving lessons. Banks encourages interested families to visit Easy Method Driving School to see if they qualify for assistance.

"MPS has really stepped up to the plate, and they have pretty much paid for a lot of the driver education now. They see the reckless driving, so now they are making sure people who want to drive the right way have that opportunity, and that opportunity is afforded to them," Banks said.

For families across Milwaukee, Teen Driver Safety Week serves as a reminder that what happens on the road starts with the lessons learned at home.

