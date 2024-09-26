MILWAUKEE — Teachers were in the spotlight on Wednesday evening at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center.

The first-ever ‘Teacher Fest’ celebrated these educators and the impact they have on students.

Over 120 teachers from the Milwaukee area could go on a field trip of sorts, getting up close with different reptiles, birds of prey, and other exhibitions. They also could enjoy plenty of food, drinks, and raffle prizes.

“Being here, being appreciated, it just feels really good being noticed, because I know not all teachers are noticed all the time, so it's just awesome being at an event like this,” said Zachary Longo, a math teacher at Tenor High School.

TMJ4 News Zachary Longo, Math Teacher, Tenor High School

The event also served as an opportunity for TMJ4 to check in with these educators on how the new school year is going so far.

Watch: TEACHER FEST: Educators celebrated, give insight into new school year

TEACHER FEST: Educators celebrated, give insight into new school year

For Wayne Wacker of Hayes Bilingual School, it’s all about forming those connections early with the students he works with in order to start the year on the right track.

“Relationship building,” said Wacker. “Just getting to know the kids and reaching out to them and their families, and just try to identify with them and what they go through every day.”

TMJ4 News Wayne Wacker, Itinerant Teacher, Hayes Bilingual School

Longo told TMJ4 it’s been a great start to the year so far.

“Things that have been working well in my rooms have just been setting different expectations, and making sure to set routines for the students,” said Longo.

Liisa Church, a music teacher at Lake Bluff Elementary, said she’s been really enjoying the start and was already incorporating some themes she saw at Teacher Fest on Wednesday evening.

“My connection to nature is that I try with the younger kids to teach them about animals through music,” said Church.

TMJ4 News Liisa Church, Music Teacher, Lake Bluff Elementary School.

She’s been telling them a story about frogs that they can sing along with during class.

Teachers also discussed some of the challenges they’re facing in the classroom, like the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on learning.

“How they are still learning how to cope with being back in buildings,” said Longo. “There's definitely still some gaps in learning to be addressed, and so I think it's important that we just always keep that in mind because I still think it's going to be partly an issue that's going to be around for a couple of years.”

Since Church teaches all grade levels, she’s already seen plenty of back-to-school bugs, which can prove challenging for attendance and health.

Wednesday evening was a chance for these educators to talk about the start of the school year but also a chance to kick back and be honored.

“It's really nice for teachers to have a chance to talk and enjoy some food and a beautiful setting and place that supports education and nature,” said Church.

The nature center already plans to host Teacher Fest next year.

Learn more: Schlitz Audubon Nature Center | Outdoor Education & Experiences | Milwaukee

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip