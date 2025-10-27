Suspect in Hampton Avenue shooting wanted on homicide charges

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for a man wanted on homicide charges in connection with a fatal shooting last week.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office issued criminal charges against Martell D. Haire for the incident that occurred on October 20 in the 7900 block of W. Hampton Avenue.

The victims include 16-year-old Marquis L. D. Champion, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, both of whom suffered nonfatal injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Haire was charged with one count of First-Degree Reckless Homicide, Use of a Dangerous Weapon, two counts of First-Degree Reckless Injury, Use of a Dangerous Weapon, one count of First-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Use of a Dangerous Weapon and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

If convicted, he could face 141 years, 6 months in prison and fined up to $250,000.

Police have not yet located Haire. Anyone with information should contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip