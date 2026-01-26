Super Bowl betting begins before championship matchup is set

MILWAUKEE — While football fans wait to find out who's heading to the Super Bowl, some already know where they're placing their bets.

At Potawatomi Casino, early wagering is underway with fans locking in everything from championship futures to novelty bets before the matchup is even determined. Even before the Super Bowl matchup is set, betting excitement is already building at Potawatomi Casino.

"You can bet on who's going to win the Super Bowl between all four teams that are left. Once we have the two teams that are in the Super Bowl, we'll have betting on that. You can bet on so many different ways to win," Austin Herdina said.

Herdina is the sportsbook manager at Potawatomi Casino.

From game winners and point spreads to player props, the Super Bowl draws bettors long before kickoff.

"As soon as the matchups are made, we'll have odds for it. And then as the two weeks are going up until the game, you'll see some movement in the odds based on how people are betting and any injury reports," Herdina said.

For many fans, it's about more than just the score.

"You'll be able to bet on things like the coin toss — who's going to win the coin toss, heads or tails — who scores more field goals in the game. Just so many different options," Herdina said.

Super Bowl Sunday will bring millions of viewers to NBC, and for many, a first-time bet. Herdina says the big game often draws in people who don't normally wager, looking to be part of the experience.

Every Super Bowl brings new fans and new bettors into the sportsbook.

"This time of year, we see a lot of first-timers come in. A lot of people who maybe are a little intimidated, have not really done it before, not sure what to do. Our friendly team here is always ready to help you," Herdina said.

For many, the Super Bowl is the one game everyone watches, even if they're not sports fans.

"It's such a big event. It's something the entire country is following. It's hard to go the entire evening without knowing who wins," Herdina said.

With tens of millions watching, Herdina says betting has become part of the experience, but responsibility matters.

"If it's your first time betting, just make sure you're betting responsibly. Make sure you know what you're betting on," Herdina said.

For those curious about getting started, Herdina offers simple advice.

"Come on up to the counter, find out what the odds are, and if you want to place that bet, we can help you with that," Herdina said.

Responsible gaming resources are available at the casino and online as Super Bowl excitement continues to build.

