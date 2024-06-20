'Summerfest is still what it is'; Milwaukee residents and businesses prepare for first weekend of festival

MILWAUKEE — The biggest festival in Milwaukee kicks off Thursday. The first weekend of Summerfest 2024 starts at noon.

The massive festival is known to impact businesses in Milwaukee outside of the festival grounds.

Jack’s American Pub on Brady Street is one of the many businesses that benefits from the festival.

"Its going to be a great summer down here on Brady,” Jack’s Assistant General Manager, Jesse Stansell said.

TMJ4, Megan Lee Jesse Stansell manages Jack’s American Pub on Brady. He’s ready to welcome in hundreds of people to the bar and get them to the Summerfest Grounds safely in one of their shuttles!

He is preparing for three busy weekends. Jack's is one of the s popular spots to pick up a shuttle that goes to Summerfest.

"It's usually a few hundred guaranteed each day throughout the weekend, every single day,” Stansell explained.

Summerfest never disappoints with a massive lineup. It typically draws in music lovers of all kinds.

Milwaukee native, David Thompson, is returning to Summerfest after many years to see SZA perform on Saturday.

TMJ4, Megan Lee David Thompson is looking forward to seeing SZA!



“I've been on the west coast for a little while so me being able to get back and kind of know that Summerfest is still what it is. I'm excited,” Thompson said.

For some, the gates opening at Summerfest will unlock a whole weekend of new memories.

"I'm expecting good music, good times and some good beer,” first time festival goer, Kara Nelson said.

TMJ4, Megan Lee Kara Nelson is excited for her first weekend at Summerfest!

You can also expect a headache when it comes to parking. Here are a few suggestions to make the transportation easier.

The Hop has a Summerfest exclusive line. The Festival Line will combine the "M" Line and the ride's new "L" Line that goes to the Summerfest grounds.

If taking the Milwaukee County Bus is more your jam, there are some spots to pick it up.

There will be county shuttles running from various park and rides. Festival goers can pick up a ride at College Avenue, Brown Deer Park and Hales Corners.

