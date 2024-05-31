The Hop's Festival line excites these riders who plan on going to Summerfest

MILWAUKEE — The Hop is debuting a new line on their ride that will be exclusive to weekends during Summerfest weekends. The Festival Line will combine the "M" Line and the ride's new "L" Line that goes to the Summerfest grounds.

Here is the schedule for the Festival Line:

June 20 5 a.m. – 1 a.m.

June 21 5 a.m. – 1 a.m.

June 22 7 a.m. – 1 a.m.

June 27 5 a.m. – 1 a.m.

June 28 5 a.m. – 1 a.m.

June 29 7 a.m. – 1 a.m.

July 4 5 a.m. – 1 a.m.

July 5 5 a.m. – 1 a.m.

July 6 7 a.m. – 1 a.m.

TMJ4 took a ride on The Hop and talked to passengers to see how they're feeling about the new line.

The first passenger we spoke to was Kathy Narloch, who was showing her grandson around Milwaukee.

“We use it to go to the Rep, we use it to go to the Marcus Center, and Fiserv Forum," Narloch said.

She said she's excited for the line for one big reason.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 Kathy Narloch is excited for the Festival Line as she visits the Summerfest grounds because she doesn’t like to park at Summerfest

"Because parking is awful at Summerfest," Narloch said.

Tens of thousands of people hit Summerfest every day, and so Narloch isn't the only one who is concerned about parking.

"Have you ever tried to park at Summerfest," asked TMJ4 reporter Brendyn Jones.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 Joshua Dotson is a frequent Hop rider who’s excited he’ll have an easier way to get to Summerfest

“Yeah it’s a mess, it’s a mess," said Joshua Dotson, a frequent Hop rider.

He also is excited for the extended hours. The Hop usually ends service at midnight on weekdays and 10 p.m. on Sundays.

The Festival Line will stop running one in the morning.

