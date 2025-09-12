Summerfest adds second Garth Brooks show ahead of 2026 lineup due to overwhelming demand

MILWAUKEE — Due to overwhelming demand, Summerfest announced a second show with Garth Brooks to be held on Tuesday, June 16 — just before the official start of the 2026 music festival.

Tickets for both shows, June 16 and 17, 2026, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Summerfest.com, Ticketmaster.com, or in person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Each ticket purchased will also include one complimentary general admission ticket to Summerfest 2026, valid on any day of the festival.

Ticket holders are also invited to join the official Summerfest Garth Brooks Pre-Party, inside the South Gate of Henry Maier Festival Park, with live entertainment, food, beverages, specialty cocktails, and more. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

