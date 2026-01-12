Students walk out of Wauwatosa East High to protest ICE activity nationwide

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Students at Wauwatosa East High School walked out of class Monday afternoon to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations across the country, nearly a week after 37-year-old Renee Good was shot and killed during an ICE operation in Minneapolis.

The demonstration took place outside the school on Milwaukee Avenue, with students expressing their upset over ICE operations in cities nationwide.

Students told TMJ4's Mike Beirmeister that they organized the walkout as a direct response to the shooting death of Renee Nicole Good, the woman killed during the ICE operation in Minneapolis.

The Wauwatosa School District provided a statement in anticipation of the walkout, saying in part: "We value and encourage student self-expression and recognize the importance of civic engagement as part of a well-rounded education. We view moments like this as opportunities for young people to explore their voices, deepen their understanding of social issues, and learn about the power of collective action in a safe and constructive way."

Student walkouts are not uncommon at Wauwatosa East. In September, students walked out in response to the district's new cell phone policy, which banned students from having cell phones or smart watches during the school day. That policy was implemented in response to gun violence concerns.

You can read the school's full statement below:

"It has come to the attention of District administrators that some students are considering participating in a student walkout on Monday, January 12 at approximately 11:45. Students have expressed that this demonstration is "to show our disdain toward the presence of ICE in our cities, streets, and even schools that are similar to our own." It seems prudent to communicate proactively so students can express themselves with a full understanding of the implications of their expression. At East, 4th period ends at 11:43 a.m., and we anticipate that the walkout may take place at this time. Students who choose to participate will miss 5th period and will be marked absent from class unless excused by a parent or guardian. We value and encourage student self-expression and recognize the importance of civic engagement as part of a well-rounded education. We view moments like this as opportunities for young people to explore their voices, deepen their understanding of social issues, and learn about the power of collective action in a safe and constructive way. Our request of students is simple: that they remain safe, respectful, and return to class once their demonstration concludes. We do not know how many, or if any students will take part, but we felt it important to share this information with families in advance. We encourage you to take this opportunity to speak with your student(s) about the significance of civic engagement, the responsibilities that come with exercising one’s voice, and the importance of balancing advocacy with their academic commitments. Understand that all attendance rules and reporting will continue in alignment with our daily processes. Students that are absent from instruction will be marked absent by their teachers and that absence will remain logged in Infinite Campus. It will remain our goal to respect student expression while not compromising our priority of maintaining a focused learning environment for all students. Thank you for your continued support as we work together to foster both academic growth and engaged citizenship in our students." -Jessie Tuttle.

