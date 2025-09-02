MILWAUKEE — Local families gathered at McKinley Beach to enjoy the last weekend of summer vacation before students head back to class on Tuesday. Kids shared their excitement about the upcoming school year while making the most of their remaining free time.

Jerrie Mielke, an incoming fourth grader, expressed mixed emotions about summer's end while playing frisbee with her family.

"I'm sad because summer is coming to an end," Mielke said.

TMJ4

Despite her sadness about summer ending, Mielke looks forward to reconnecting with classmates.

"I'm looking forward to seeing my friends every day because in summer you don't get to see your friends every single day," she said.

Her sister Nora Mielke, who is entering eighth grade, is excited about being the oldest at her building.

Watch: Students embrace final summer moments before returning to school

Students embrace final summer moments before returning to school

"Just like being the oldest in the school and having those privileges and stuff," Nora said.

While the Mielke family played frisbee, the Scherbarth family enjoyed skipping rocks along the shoreline. Mia Scherbarth, also starting fourth grade, is eager to expand her social circle and learn new subjects.

TMJ4 Mia Scherbarth

"I'm going to make new friends that are in my class that were not in my class last year, and I'm gonna learn different things," Scherbarth said.

Ten-year-old Samuel Gonzalez shares similar enthusiasm as he prepares for fifth grade, particularly looking forward to his favorite subject.

TMJ4 Samuel Gonzales

"I'm looking forward to like meet some friends," Gonzalez said. "Like my favorite subject is math."

Gonzalez reflected positively on his summer break, which included educational activities.

"It was great," he said. "I went to summer school, and one time I went to a field trip to a water park."

For these families, spending time together at the beach provided the perfect conclusion to their summer vacation before the new school year begins.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip