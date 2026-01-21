WEST ALLIS — It might be freezing outside, and the lakes are iced over, but that’s not stopping people from thinking about buying boats right now. That's because the Milwaukee Boat Show is at the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

At the expo, there are more than 400 vessels on display, with the main showpiece being a $1.6 million luxury boat.

This is an annual expo that comes to Wisconsin for about two weeks.

While it might seem counterintuitive to think about buying a boat in the dead of winter, for the true enthusiast, it's the best time to buy.

“Yeah, our whole slogan is buy now, play later. You buy it now, you can get your kind of boat. Whatever thing you want. You want the color change. You want these seats. You want this motor in it. You can get it all adjusted here," Will Sprague, the manager of the Milwaukee Boat Show, said.

The common customer at the expo is one who wants to alter their boat to their exact specifications. Sprague said that it can take several months for those boats to be finished, which is why people put in their orders in January.

Along with the boats, there are other water crafts like windsurfers, paddleboards, and kayaks to purchase. There's also a model boat show and vintage boats on display.

The expo runs through January 25th.

Step inside a $1.6 million yacht at the Milwaukee Boat Show

