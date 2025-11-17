Stella's Playground: Design concepts for Milwaukee's first universally inclusive playground to be unveiled

Stella’s Playground will unveil design concepts for Milwaukee’s first universally inclusive playground on Monday.

In May, a volunteer group launched a campaign to build Stella's Playground at Kilbourn Reservoir Park in the Riverwest neighborhood.

The initiative was inspired by 9-year-old Stella Schneider, who is battling a cancerous brain tumor diagnosed in 2023. After receiving treatment, Stella went to her favorite park in the Riverwest neighborhood. However, when she arrived, she remarked, “This park is not for me,” referring to her walker and highlighting the lack of accessible playground options in the city.

The designs will be shared during an open-house-style, family-friendly event from 4 to 8 p.m. at Lakefront Brewery.

Remarks will be delivered by Rese Schneider, Stella’s mom, hourly throughout the event starting at 4:30 p.m.

The playground is being developed in partnership with the city of Milwaukee. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson has expressed support for the project, calling it “an important milestone for Milwuakee” that will ensure “children of all abilities have a place to play, connect, and feel included.”

The city has committed $200,000 in previously allocated funds for improving accessibility in city parks. The playground design will incorporate elements inspired by Stella’s favorite things: dragons, the color purple, and imagination.

