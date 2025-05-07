'This is something we can do': Local family launches campaign for Milwaukee's first inclusive playground

MILWAUKEE — A volunteer group has launched a campaign to build Milwaukee’s first universally accessible and inclusive playground, named “Stella’s Playground,” at Kilbourn Reservoir Park in the Riverwest neighborhood.

TMJ4

The initiative was inspired by 9-year-old Stella Schneider, who is battling a cancerous brain tumor, diagnosed in 2023. After visiting her neighborhood park, Stella remarked, “This park is not for me,” highlighting the lack of accessible playground options in the city, according to a release.

“We can’t fix everything for her. We don’t have that magic wand that we’ve been looking for this whole time. But this is something we can fix. This is something we can do,” said Stella’s mom, Rese Schneider. “We can build a playground that is inspired by Stella.”

TMJ4

The campaign officially launched on Wednesday, May 7, which is also Stella’s 9th birthday, with an event at Kilbourn Reservoir Park, located at 2230 N Bremen Street.

TMJ4

The park holds a special place for the Schneider family—especially Stella and Rese, who have "spent evenings racing to the playground, trying to catch the sunset."

The family is hoping to raise $2 million to rebuild the park and hopes to break ground in 2026.

If you’d like to donate, click here.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip