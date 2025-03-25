State says SDC could lose funding, citing 'serious deficiencies'

MILWAUKEE — The Social Development Commission (SDC) held an emergency meeting Monday evening to address recent concerns raised by the state's Department of Children and Families (DCF).

SDC provides multiple services to low-income residents in Milwaukee County.

"It’s clear we’re here because SDC failed the community," SDC board member Vince Bobot said.

DCF issued a stern letter Friday threatening to revoke SDC's status as a Community Action Agency (CAA), a move that would eliminate funding and make SDC ineligible for future federal dollars.

SDC is the only CAA in Milwaukee County.

Mike Beiermeister The headquarters of SDC remain closed.

“This has been a long time coming,” Jorge Franco, the new interim chief executive officer for SDC, said. He took over the position after multiple changes in leadership over the last year, which brought community services to a screeching halt.

In April, the agency ceased providing services to low-income residents and laid off dozens of employees.

The recent letter from the state outlines numerous deficiencies concerning SDC, citing financial, programmatic, operational and service delivery concerns.

"But to say there were some discrepancies is an understatement," Franco added.

The state also expressed difficulties in verifying the overall financial health of the organization.

"I sort of share that feeling that I’m not quite clear on SDC's financial picture," an SDC board member said.

This lack of clarity regarding the agency's financial standing is a recurring theme as the board waits for the results of upcoming audits.

“We’re all eagerly waiting for what the financial positions are based on what has transpired in the past at SDC,” Franco said.

Franco stressed the importance of reinstating services for the community as soon as possible, indicating a commitment to resolving the issues at hand.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) has scheduled a public hearing regarding its decision for Friday, April 4. The hearing will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the State Office Building, located downtown near 6th and Wells.

