Starms Early Childhood Center cleared of lead hazards; students to remain relocated for rest of school year

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) Superintendent Brenda Cassellius announced Wednesday that the MPS facilities team has completed lead cleanup efforts at Starms Early Childhood Center and that the building has passed inspection by the City of Milwaukee Health Department.

Students to remain relocated for rest of school year

According to the release, the building is now ready for occupancy; however, the school community has asked to remain at the Starms Discovery Learning Center building for the remainder of this school year to limit disruptions to teaching and learning.

“The MPS facilities team is making good progress in clearing schools of lead dangers,” Dr. Cassellius said. “Our students and families have navigated these disruptions with patience, and for that we are grateful. I’m encouraged that we have been able to clear another building of lead dangers and that there is a clear plan moving forward for all our schools.”

Starms Early Childhood Center relocated to Starms Discovery Learning Center temporarily for lead remediation on March 17.

The relocation, done as a precaution, allowed work to proceed most efficiently. No students at Starms ECC were identified as having elevated blood lead levels linked to the school, according to the release.

Sen. Baldwin presses RFK Jr. on Milwaukee's lead crisis

MPS said it contracted crews who performed renovation work, stabilized surfaces with paint, and cleaned Starms ECC thoroughly.

Five Schools Cleared

Five other school buildings have already been cleared of lead dangers. Meanwhile, students and staff at MPS’s LaFollette School, Westside Academy and Brown Street Academy have relocated while work is underway at those schools, according to the release.

Lead Cleanup Timeline

The district said that renovation and painting at LaFollette are expected to be finished this month, and that next will be a thorough cleaning of the school.

MPS said the Health Department will inspect the building once cleaning is completed and that it expects to complete lead cleanup in the 54 district buildings built before 1950 before the start of the next school year, with much of that work happening over the summer.

An additional 52 buildings built between 1950 and 1978 are expected to be complete by the end of the calendar year, according to the release.

