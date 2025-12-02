St. Ben's warming center opens, offering safety for unhoused in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — As temperatures plummet below freezing, Milwaukee's St. Ben's warming center has opened its doors to provide crucial shelter for those experiencing homelessness.

The facility, which is operated by Capuchin Community Services offers hot meals and a warm place to sleep for people struggling to survive winter's harsh conditions.

Manny Espino St. Ben's Warming Center

Maurice Shehi is among those seeking refuge at the center. Despite having a new job and working hard to support himself and his children, he has fallen on difficult times and needed a place to stay.

"On nights like this, yeah, that personal protection out the window. I'm over here in the bed," Shehi said.

Mike Beiermeister Maurice Shehi is staying at the warming center on Monday.

He explained his determination to provide for his family despite his current circumstances.

"For them, I'm trying to keep my head above water," Shehi said.

The warming center was started back in 2018, according to Kenny Howard, the site manager. He said they noticed people were not leaving the meal center on some of the coldest nights.

Mike Beiermeister Kenny Howard is the site manager

This year, the St. Ben's warming shelter can accommodate 50 men in one room and 20 women in a separate area. Howard said they still have capacity for additional guests.

"I still have room for 10 more cots, which I'm sure I'll be probably using by tonight," Howard said.

Howard emphasized that the center's mission is to ensure no one remains outside in dangerous cold conditions. Last year, he said they served around 4,500 men and around 2,700 women at the warming center.

"You need to come inside. It's only getting colder. Do not let your pride keep you from being inside. And these doors will remain open as long as we can," Howard said.

The facility provides more than just temporary shelter. Howard said they offer resources to help guests like Shehi find pathways to stable housing solutions.

While working toward getting back on his feet, Shehi acknowledges the difficulty of his situation but expresses gratitude for the temporary relief.

"I'm trying to get out of here. I don't like being where I'm begging or feel like I'm begging, and that's what it feels like to me. Like I'm begging," Shehi said.

Despite these challenges, he appreciates having a safe, warm place to stay.

"I feel good knowing that I can stay warm," Shehi said.

The warming center will operate seven days a week through March, located near 10th and State streets in Milwaukee. Howard said anyone who needs a place to stay warm overnight can call 414-271-0135. They'll be registering people so they can have a spot all winter. The center opens at 7:00 p.m. daily.

