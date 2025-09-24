St. Augustine Preparatory Academy transforms former Cardinal Stritch campus into $100 million K-12 school

FOX POINT, Wis. — St. Augustine Preparatory Academy is transforming the former Cardinal Stritch University campus into a brand-new K-12 school with a $100 million investment, bringing expanded educational opportunities to Milwaukee.

TMJ4 St. Augustine Prep’s new north campus is taking shape



In just 10 months, St. Augustine has made significant progress on its new north campus. TMJ4 toured the construction site to see what's taking shape and why leaders believe this campus will be a game-changer for Milwaukee students.

The new north campus features new classrooms, arts and athletic spaces modeled after the school's south campus. Residents are expressing excitement about the development.

"I think it's a real plus for this community," Kathy Saggio said.

Kathy Saggio, Northshore Resident Kathy Saggio, Northshore Resident

"Higher quality education for all the kids in the surrounding areas is awesome," Saggio said.

Gwen, another resident, welcomed the Christian-based educational approach.

"I'm glad to see it. The most important thing you can do for your child is give them the best quality, Christian-based education they can have," Gwen said.

TMJ4 Gwen Roebucks Banks

St. Augustine Prep North will open in 2026 with 330 students in grades K4 through sixth and ninth grade, eventually expanding to serve more than 1,500 students from K4 through 12th grade.

School President Matt Miller emphasized the student-focused investment during a campus tour.

"Every decision that's been made where the most dollars have been spent is all focused on kids," Miller said.

TMJ4 School President Matt Miller

The construction includes brand-new classrooms across two wings of the facility.

"There are 40 classrooms in those two wings, and that's just the two wings. And they're all brand new," Miller said.

TMJ4 St. Augustine Prep Academy

The investment represents more than physical infrastructure—it's about building long-term opportunity and hope for Milwaukee students from all backgrounds. However, some community members want to ensure comprehensive support systems are in place.

Mary, a retired educator and resident, stressed the importance of community outreach and support services.

TMJ4 Mary Bruce - Redsident Former Educator



"There has to be support of the children in their homes, but then when they get to school, there also has to be the appropriate designated support staff," Mary said.

St. Augustine Prep Academy acknowledges the need for comprehensive student services, particularly in the post-COVID educational landscape.

TMJ4 St. Augustine Prep Academy

"Particularly since COVID, we've seen a rise in students needing behavioral services. It was really important we make sure those services are available at school, so they're not leaving campus," Miller said.

TMJ4 St. Augustine Prep Academy

Enrollment interest is already strong for the new campus. St. Augustine Prep North is holding open tours of the campus this weekend for prospective families.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

