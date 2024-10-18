South Milwaukee School District employee arrested after reported 'inappropriate contact' with student

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — A South Milwaukee School District Employee was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 17, for alleged sexual misconduct by a School Employee and child enticement.

The arrest stems from a report by the School District of South Milwaukee that an employee allegedly had inappropriate contact with a South Milwaukee student, according to a press release from the South Milwaukee Police Department.

Police identified the suspect as a 27-year-old South Milwaukee man but did not release his name.

The South Milwaukee High School and Middle School were placed on a brief hold Thursday afternoon while police removed the employee from the high school.

This investigation is ongoing and the case will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the near future.

