South Milwaukee High School and Middle School placed on brief ‘hold’ due to investigation

TMJ4
South Milwaukee High School.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — The South Milwaukee High School and Middle School were placed on a brief hold Thursday afternoon.

According to a letter from Deidre Roemer, superintendent of the School District of South Milwaukee, district officials, and the South Milwaukee Police Department removed a staff member from the high school due to an investigation.

The hold was initiated at 1:40 p.m. and was lifted shortly after, around 1:47 p.m.

In the letter, the superintendent went on to say that the school may call a “hold” when there is a situation that requires students and staff to remain in their rooms until the incident is resolved.

“Investigations involving staff members are extremely serious, and administration officials are following all internal protocols and applicable state laws,” Roemer said in the letter. “The district is also cooperating with our partners in the South Milwaukee Police Department."

The reason for the removal of the staff member is unclear.

No further information has been released.

