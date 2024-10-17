South Milwaukee High School and Middle School placed on brief ‘hold’ due to investigation

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — The South Milwaukee High School and Middle School were placed on a brief hold Thursday afternoon.

According to a letter from Deidre Roemer, superintendent of the School District of South Milwaukee, district officials, and the South Milwaukee Police Department removed a staff member from the high school due to an investigation.

The hold was initiated at 1:40 p.m. and was lifted shortly after, around 1:47 p.m.

In the letter, the superintendent went on to say that the school may call a “hold” when there is a situation that requires students and staff to remain in their rooms until the incident is resolved.

“Investigations involving staff members are extremely serious, and administration officials are following all internal protocols and applicable state laws,” Roemer said in the letter. “The district is also cooperating with our partners in the South Milwaukee Police Department."

The reason for the removal of the staff member is unclear.

No further information has been released.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip