SOUTH MILWAUKEE — South Milwaukee residents are collecting signatures to force a referendum on a proposed community center project that would be shared with neighboring Cudahy.

Gigi Szeklinski and Erin Seel are leading the petition drive in South Milwaukee, seeking to give voters a direct say on the project.

"We want the community to vote for the community center," Szeklinski said. "If it's what the community wants, great; if it's not, that's what we want it to be."

In October, Cudahy and South Milwaukee agreed to purchase the old YMCA on College Avenue. The district's recreation department would take out a bond for $10 million, with South Milwaukee repaying 53% and Cudahy repaying 47%.

Watch: South Milwaukee residents petition for a vote on $10 million community center project

The funding would cover the $4.9 million asking price, as well as renovations and operational setup. In South Milwaukee, the project would result in a property tax increase of approximately $51.52 for a $250,000 home.

"Our taxes keep going up, and we just don't have a good record of saving money in this government," South Milwaukee resident Frank Albergo said. He signed the petition.

The petition wouldn't stop the project outright, but it would force the district to pass a referendum to take on that debt.

According to state statutes, the petition needs signatures from 20% of the people who voted in the last governor's race in South Milwaukee. That brings the required number to 1,701 signatures before January 16.

"I think we're going to try," Szeklinski said.

If the petition reaches the signature threshold, the issue will appear on the April ballot. However, this could jeopardize the deal. A potential purchase agreement currently prevents the owners from putting the property on the market, but that expires at the end of January.

The district said via email there is "a significant concern with losing the property" if the decision heads to the ballot. The district says sharing the cost of purchase with Cudahy is cheaper than building a new $48 million facility.

If the deal falls through, some residents like Cudahy's Katie Castleton would be disappointed.

"When you look at the south shore, or our district as a larger whole, it's really something that's missing right now," Castleton told TMJ4 back in November.

Szeklinski says those wanting to sign the petition can find more information on the South Milwaukee Town Hall Facebook page.

