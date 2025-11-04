South Shore school districts explore purchasing the old YMCA building for a community recreation center

CUDAHY, Wis. — Two South Shore school districts have agreed to explore purchasing and renovating a former YMCA building in Cudahy to create a new community recreation center, addressing what residents say is a missing piece in their communities.

The South Milwaukee and Cudahy school districts are considering buying the old YMCA building on College and Barland in Cudahy.

While St. Francis won't be a purchasing partner, the district looks to be involved in programming for the potential facility.

"When you look at the south shore, or our district as a larger whole, it's really something that's missing right now," Katy Casleton said.

The Cudahy parent expressed enthusiasm about the collaborative approach to the project.

"I was so excited to hear about the idea of South Shore coming together for this recreation center," Casleton said.

Early estimates for purchasing the building alone total $4.9 million. Total project costs haven't been finalized, but a representative from the South Milwaukee School District says renovating an existing building and splitting costs will save taxpayers money.

The South Milwaukee School District has already saved around $2 million in recreational funds, called Fund 80, which can't be used for instructional purposes. The district is reviewing additional financing options in the coming weeks.

For two districts that have approved referendums in recent years, some may be hesitant about new costs; however, Casleton views possible tax increases as worth it for the facility's potential impact on the community.

"As people have talked about the desire to watch Cudahy grow, or watching families come in and wanting our enrollment in our school district to grow, this is the type of thing that'll help that," Casleton said.

Casleton hopes the center will open for her family in the next few years.

