South Divison Cheer Coach gives cheerleaders mentorship she wished she had

MILWAUKEE — On Friday nights, the spotlight usually shines on the players making touchdowns and the fans cheering in the stands. But on the sidelines, there's another story unfolding — one of mentorship, growth and the power of believing in young people.

Meet Miss Reid, a cheer coach at South Division who's transforming her squad through the kind of guidance she wishes she had received growing up.

"This is something I did in high school. I was a cheerleader," Reid said.

On game nights, her cheerleaders bring the energy that electrifies the crowd. But behind the chants and stunts, there's a coach shaping something much deeper than just routines.

"These girls just need guidance and mentorship. I just like spending time with them. They're a fun group," Reid said.

For Reid, coaching extends far beyond perfecting sharp routines and synchronized movements. It's about building confidence, fostering teamwork, and establishing trust among the students on her squad.

"It's something I love doing. I love helping young people and just guide them. I love to do it," said one of her cheerleaders

When asked what she expects from her team, Reid's priorities are clear.

"Get out here and do great! Be great not just on the field, but when in school. Academics is first for me, and cheer comes second," Reid said.

While the crowd may focus on touchdowns and game-winning plays, these students are winning in other ways — thanks to a coach who believes in their potential both on and off the sidelines.

"I'm giving them something I never had — that positivity, that encouragement, and someone they can come to inside and outside of school," Reid said.

For Reid, the biggest reward isn't trophies or titles, but watching her cheerleaders grow into confident young people.

"These are my babies, and they make me proud," Reid said.

