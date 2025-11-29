MILWAUKEE — A winter storm swept through Milwaukee Saturday morning, creating rough driving conditions and flight delays, but many residents found ways to enjoy the snowy weather.

READ ALSO | What to know as winter‑storm warning issued for all of SE Wisconsin this weekend

The storm brought poor visibility throughout Milwaukee County, making travel difficult.

Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the Milwaukee County Sheriff's office reported more than 16 accidents on freeways as drivers struggled with the conditions.

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport also felt the storm's impact, with dozens of flight delays and even more cancellations by the afternoon, according to FlightAware.

Watch: Some residents are embracing the weather as a winter storm brings snow and challenges to Milwaukee

Some residents are embracing the weather as a winter storm brings snow and challenges to Milwaukee

Despite the challenging conditions, some Milwaukee residents embraced the winter weather. Carol Dorau and her walking club maintained their 14-year tradition of meeting every Saturday morning at 9:45 a.m., accompanied by their mascot, Denali the dog.

TMJ4 Carol Dorau and Douglass Harris w/ Dog Denali

"This group has been going for 14 years down here, 9:45 on Saturday mornings," Dorau said.

The dedicated walker hasn't missed a Saturday in over a decade, regardless of weather conditions.

"I think we're pretty prepared after all these years, you kind of know what you need, right?" Dorau said.

TMJ4 Bird watchers Rob and Emily Grandy

Bird watchers Rob and Emily Grandy also ventured out for some family time in the snow, spotting golden eyes, bufflehead ducks, mergansers, and plenty of geese.

"We just came out to see if anyone was out here today and just to enjoy the snow; there's nobody out, so we feel like we have the city to ourselves," Emily Grandy said.

Meanwhile, Mykyta Komotski and his friends took advantage of the cold weather by alternating between dips in the near-freezing lake and warming up in a sauna.

TMJ4 Mykyta Komotski

"It's a shock for your body, but after it you'll feel very, very nice. If you get any problems, maybe something happens in your work the next day you come here and forget everything," Komotski said.

This story was reported on-air by Brendyn Jones and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip