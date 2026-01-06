Sold-out crowds pack Olympic speed skating trials as fans witness history just feet from the ice

MILWAUKEE — Sold-out crowds packed the Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee for the final day of Olympic speed skating trials, with fans eager to witness history in the making just feet from the ice.

The venue joined an exclusive group of rinks hosting Olympic trials, alongside facilities in Salt Lake City and Lake Placid. Spectators described the experience as vastly different from watching competitions on television.

"It's the difference of watching it on TV and being 10 feet from the ice," said Mary Risseeuw, one of the fans in attendance.

Long lines formed before doors opened as supporters traveled from across the country to be part of the Olympic selection process. The atmosphere reflected the rare opportunity for fans to witness elite competition up close rather than through screens.

Steve Schlager, another attendee, noted the unique nature of the venue. "Well, I think this is unique. I think it's the only other rink besides Salt Lake City and maybe Lake Placid, to my knowledge, this is where it's happening today," he said.

Among the crowd were family members supporting their loved ones competing for spots on Team USA. The Pelchat siblings traveled to watch their father, Mark, a 58-year-old two-time Olympian, make his final competitive appearance.

"He used to skate for the Olympics back in the day. Now he's out there doing the best that he can, having fun," said Mathieu Pelchat.

