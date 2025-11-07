SNAP benefit cuts take a toll on West Allis farmers

WEST ALLIS, Wis. – The depletion of SNAP benefits nationwide is taking a toll on farmers markets in Milwaukee County. West Allis Farmers Market vendors and the market attendant report a significant drop in customers over the past month.

Jessica Sobojinski, the West Allis Farmers Market attendant, serves as the main point of contact for shoppers who rely on SNAP benefits at the market. She swipes their SNAP cards and provides tokens to be spent at vendor stands, but has witnessed panic among customers as benefits run low.

"It's sad to see how many people aren't coming back to the market," Sobojinski said.

Sobojinski says she knows of at least 11 farmers' markets in the county that allow customers to use their SNAP benefits. She says the decline in SNAP customers is directly impacting local farmers' livelihoods.

Lisa Ferry and Cindy Chapman, both farmers at the market, say they're experiencing the loss firsthand.

"That affects the bottom line of any farmer, because SNAP benefits are a big part of your income," Ferry said. "I hope the SNAP benefits are reinstated, so that people have the option to eat with what they choose to eat, rather than being forced to eat unhealthy," Ferry said.

Beyond the bottom line, Chapman noted the desperation among remaining customers who still visit the market.

"We've never seen it this bad, where people are really starting to panic when they come. They add it up, and we try to help so they can get the most of the things that they want for their money," Chapman said.

Milwaukee County leaders announced Thursday that $150,000 would be reallocated to provide food assistance to those affected by the ongoing federal government shutdown. Officials say 700,000 Wisconsinites rely on FoodShare, or SNAP, with more than 230,000 residing in Milwaukee County alone.

Sobojinski questioned whether the allocated funds would be sufficient for the scale of need.

"I'm glad that they're doing something, but hopefully that's supplemented with money from somewhere else as well. Maybe it's just a start," Sobojinski said.

Along with the SNAP benefit cuts, Sobojinski believes the drop in customers is even more severe because the Milwaukee Market Match Program — which once allowed shoppers to double their FoodShare benefits up to $30 — has ended. The program was funded by Milwaukee County.

West Allis is running a food drive to help those who are struggling with food insecurity during this period.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip