'Smoke Alarms: Make them work for you': National Fire Prevention Week begins today

National Fire and Prevention Week kicks off today. This year's theme is "Smoke Alarms: Make them work for you."

The theme will emphasize the critical role of smoke alarms in fire safety and prevention. Events will showcase interactive demonstrations, educational sessions, and community engagement activities.

The Survive Alive House (2059 S. 20th St.) will host a fire safety event on Monday, October 7th at 10 a.m. to kick-off National Prevention Week.



