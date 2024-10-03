Milwaukee Fire Department responding to fire near 27th and Lisbon

Milwaukee Fire Department crews are responding to a fire near 27th and Lisbon.

TMJ4 's Sydni Eure is working to learn more about what started it. She has heard from people in the area that the building that burnt is an abandoned home.

This story will be updated.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip