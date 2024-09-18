'They could've killed me' victims of beating near Bradley Tech testify in teen's court hearing

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — For the first time, we're hearing from the two elderly men who were beaten by four Milwaukee public high school students last week.

The beating was caught on video. Four teenagers have been charged and arrested. Three of them have now appeared before a judge and have been ordered to stay in secure custody.

We're not releasing the names of the teenagers because they're not being charged as adults. In most cases, cameras aren't allowed in the courtroom.

TMJ4's Jenna Rae was able to sit in on all three cases.

"What he did to me, that's uncalled for. He's not a little kid. He knew what he was doing, and he'll go out there and do that s*** again," Jessie Andino, one of the victims, said.

Andino and Freddie Vega, another victim, testified in front of a children's court commissioner Wednesday afternoon. It was their first time telling their side of the story.

"Punching us and kicking us like we're two piñatas, you know, we are humans too. We didn't say nothing to them; there was no reason for them to come to us," Vega explained.

Video from the attack shows the four teenagers kicking and punching Andino and Vega, at one point, to the ground.

On Wednesday, the 14-year-old charged and one of the 15-year-olds charged were in court. They both entered a denial, which in juvenile court means they pleaded not guilty.

The judge, in both cases, ordered both teenagers to stay in secure custody.

The last teen charged in this incident will be in court on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. TMJ4 will be there.

