Sleepover for kids helps families gather supplies for back to school season

The 10th annual Bronzeville Sleepover for Education starts Friday night in Milwaukee.

It's part of Bronzeville Week and aims to get school supplies to families in need before the start of the school year. Tom Durian visited with organizers and looked through pictures of events in years past.

This year's Sleepover is being hosted on Martin Luther King Drive and North starting at 7:00 p.m. Friday. Donations can be made during the event or before at Pete's Food Market, on the same intersection. Of you can drop off donations at City Hall through the end of business Friday.

"It's too many times that students come to school and they're unprepared, they don't have supplies," says Tracey Dent, an organizer for the event. "So that's why what's so unique about us, we draw attention by staying outside all night long."

The donations will be sent to Milwaukee Public Schools for distribution.

