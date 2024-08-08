'It is a dream come true': Bronzeville Week organizers celebrate 13 years of growth

Bronzeville is back for its 13th year! The event in the city of Milwaukee celebrates health, art, culture and small-businesses.

You can participate through Saturday, August 10th. The idea is to incorporate anything that highlights the richness of the Black community in Milwaukee.

The remainder of the week-long festival uses music, food and art to celebrate the redevelopment of Milwaukee’s Bronzeville neighborhood as a cultural and entertainment district inspired by the city's original district that was around in the early to mid 1900s.

Alderwoman Milele Coggs has been involved with Bronzeville Week from the very start and said she’ll continue “building a better Bronzeville for future generations.”

“Bronzeville Week is an opportunity to show the resilience of Milwaukee’s African American community from the Bronzeville of the past,” said Coggs. “But also to show what’s great now and what the potential is for Bronzeville to be for the future.”

Deshea Agee was by Cogg’s side from day one. He also grew up in the Bronzeville neighborhood and loves pouring back into his community.

“The way we’ve worked so hard to build Bronzeville from day one has really kind of changed what people believe Bronzeville can be,” said Agee.

The schedule is full of events jammed packed with vendors selling goods, food, offering entertainment, culture and clothes. You can also participate in conversations about community and health along with poetry and painting sessions.

Both Coggs and Agee agree the growth over the last 13 years has impacted the community in a very positive way.

“It started off as one location where we highlighted the artist and over the 13 years we’ve expanded to really focus on not just the artist but connecting the artist with the commerce that’s in the neighborhood,” said Agee.

“It is a dream come true,” said Coggs. “It is everything that we envisioned and that we worked for, beginning to see it happen.”

