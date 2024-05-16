Slain teen Sade Robinson & victim of reckless driving crash to receive honorary degrees

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) is honoring Sade Robinson & Amari Smith with posthumous honorary degrees.
Sadewas murdered last month. Detectives say her body was dismembered by a Milwaukee man during a first date. She was only a few weeks away from "graduation" at MATC.
The school says Sade will receive a posthumous honorary degree in criminal justice studies during Sunday's commencement ceremony.
Amari Smith will also be awarded a degree. He was killed back in February when a driver sped off from an attempted traffic stop and slammed into Smith's car at 20th and Burleigh.
Family tells TMJ4 Amari was studying cosmetology and hoped to start his own barber shop.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.