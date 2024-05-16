Slain teen Sade Robinson & victim of reckless driving crash to receive honorary degrees

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) is honoring Sade Robinson & Amari Smith with posthumous honorary degrees.

Sadewas murdered last month. Detectives say her body was dismembered by a Milwaukee man during a first date. She was only a few weeks away from "graduation" at MATC.

Submitted Photo: Sade Robinson

The school says Sade will receive a posthumous honorary degree in criminal justice studies during Sunday's commencement ceremony.

Amari Smith will also be awarded a degree. He was killed back in February when a driver sped off from an attempted traffic stop and slammed into Smith's car at 20th and Burleigh.

Family of Amari Smith Amari Smith was killed on Sunday, February 25 when a driver being chased by Milwaukee police crashed into his car.

Family tells TMJ4 Amari was studying cosmetology and hoped to start his own barber shop.

