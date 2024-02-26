Driver leads police on chase, crashes into vehicle, killing the person inside

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Sunday, Feb. 25.

The crash happened around 7:00 p.m. near 20th St. & Burleigh St. near Union Cemetery.

According to Milwaukee Police, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a car that was speeding.

Officers say the car fled eastbound on W. Burleigh St, before they then crashed into a car at 20th & Burleigh, killing the person inside.

Police say a 30-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 40-year-old was taken in custody in connection to the crash. Police say a gun was also recovered.

Ramona Fulbright says she saw the crash happen.

"When I came out, the guy was in the passenger seat I believe and he was lifeless," Fulbright said. "They pulled him out and tried to do CPR, but he wouldn't revive."

Fulbright says she saw a speeding car followed by police, just moments before the crash.

TMJ4

"They put him in the ambulance and we were praying he was okay. I ended up looking on Facebook and saw he didn't make it."

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

