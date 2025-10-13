Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Shots fired investigation closes I-94 Eastbound at 13th Street Sunday night

I94 EB closed at 13th Street due to shots fired.
I94 EB closed at 13th Street due to shots fired.
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office closed eastbound lanes on I-94 near 13th Street just after 9:00 p.m. on Sunday after responding to reports of shots being fired on the highway in the area.

The Sheriff's office said in a social media post that all eastbound traffic on I-94 will be diverted off the highway at 13th Street.

Deputies are investigating and canvassing for evidence.

Authorities said 6-8 gunshots were reported in the area.

No injuries were reported.

